It's Holi today! The festival of colours is being celebrated by everyone across the country, especially with vigour since everyone will be celebrating it after two years of the pandemic. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, Lock Upp's Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli, Naagin 6's Mahekk Chahal, Shamita Shetty, Palak Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mouni Roy, and others took to their social media handle to wish their fans and well-wishers on the festive occasion. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: A look at the most grandest and memorable Holi parties of Bollywood
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shared videos from the sets of their TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and wished their fans. Disha shared a slow-mo video with the song Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali. The actress threw some colours towards the camera and flashed her prettiest smiles. Disha is seen in a white saree with some colours splashed over. Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand, shared a goofy video with jalebis and bhajiyas from the sets. Check out the video below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra being a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash on a date night is BF GOALS!
Mouni Roy who tied the knot in January this year is celebrating her first Holi with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress shared a couple of pictures on the occasion and wished her fans. "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII," Mouni captioned the post. Check it out below: Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today
Ankita Lokhande shared a reel which is a collage of videos from the sets of Smart Jodi with Vicky Jain. The video had loads of fun moments with Rahul Mahajan, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami and others. Check it out here:
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari took to her social handle and shared some adorable pictures with of colour filled hands, while wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi. "A very happy holi to everyone. Holi is all about love and compassion, please show some to your local animals as well, please don’t put colour on them, instead in the spirit of the festival offer them some food, or cold water/milk. Let’s spread positivity," Palak wrote. Check out her pictures here:
Here are more posts from your favourite celebs on the occasion of Holi:
How are you guys celebrating Holi? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.
