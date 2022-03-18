Holi 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra and other TV celebs send wishes to their fans on the festive occasion

Holi 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra, Mouni Roy, Disha Parmar and other celebs have poured in wishes for their fans on the festive occasion of Holi. Check out their wishes below...