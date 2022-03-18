It's Holi today! The festival of colours is being celebrated by everyone across the country, especially with vigour since everyone will be celebrating it after two years of the pandemic. 2's and , Lock Upp's Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli, Naagin 6's Mahekk Chahal, , Palak Tiwari, , , , and others took to their social media handle to wish their fans and well-wishers on the festive occasion. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: A look at the most grandest and memorable Holi parties of Bollywood

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shared videos from the sets of their TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and wished their fans. Disha shared a slow-mo video with the song Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali. The actress threw some colours towards the camera and flashed her prettiest smiles. Disha is seen in a white saree with some colours splashed over. Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand, shared a goofy video with jalebis and bhajiyas from the sets. Check out the video below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra being a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash on a date night is BF GOALS!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Mouni Roy who tied the knot in January this year is celebrating her first Holi with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress shared a couple of pictures on the occasion and wished her fans. "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII," Mouni captioned the post. Check it out below: Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Ankita Lokhande shared a reel which is a collage of videos from the sets of Smart Jodi with Vicky Jain. The video had loads of fun moments with Rahul Mahajan, and Neha Swami and others. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

's daughter Palak Tiwari took to her social handle and shared some adorable pictures with of colour filled hands, while wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi. "A very happy holi to everyone. Holi is all about love and compassion, please show some to your local animals as well, please don’t put colour on them, instead in the spirit of the festival offer them some food, or cold water/milk. Let’s spread positivity," Palak wrote. Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Here are more posts from your favourite celebs on the occasion of Holi:

Happy holi everyone :))) have a safe one ❤️❤️ — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahekk Chahal (@maheckchahal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Philip (@tinaintinseltown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRAGATI MEHRA (@basantikibeti)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi M (@babysufim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Nagpal (@simbanagpal)

How are you guys celebrating Holi? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.