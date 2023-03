Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Shraddha Arya has been ruling hearts ever since she started playing the role of Preeta Arora in the show. Shraddha was initially paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya. The actor played the role of Karan Luthra. Fans were in love with Karan and Preeta and shipped them as PreeRan online. The online PreeRan fandom is quite massive and Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans love them to bits despite Dheeraj not being a part of the show. Today, on the occasion of Holi, we would like to revisit one of the hottest scenes on Indian Television that set the TV sets on fire. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Shraddha Kapoor dazzles all in Luv Ranjan film; critic predicts her career will skyrocket like Kareena Kapoor Khan's after Jab We Met

Throwback: When Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar set screens on fire

Kundali Bhagya and Shraddha Arya make headlines in the Entertainment News section almost every day now. It is heading for a leap, a generational leap of 20 years. has quit Kundali Bhagya while Shraddha Arya will remain a part of the show. And today is Holi which has reminded us of the iconic scene starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, last year. Shraddha and Dheeraj had set ITV screens on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Is Alia Bhatt restricting Ranbir Kapoor from promoting the film with Shraddha Kapoor? Actor CLARIFIES

Karan and Preeta had differences but they came closer during Holi celebrations. While they were drunk, Karan and Preeta got cosy. Karan even makes Preeta realise her feelings. Their super chemistry left fans gushing, blushing and crushing. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar would have joined the ranks of on-screen celebs jodi who dished out the steamiest scene on TV. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Sonal Vengurlekar QUITS the show amidst rumours of Shakti Arora-Shraddha Arya's exit; reveals a MAJOR detail about the leap

Watch the video of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's steamy Holi scene from Kundali Bhagya here:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, as per the buzz, Roxy and Natasha will plan to kill Karan/Arjun. Karan and Preeta are having their romantic honeymoon. And Roxy and Natasha will set their room on fire. Will Karan and Preeta survive it?