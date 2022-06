Hot Scoop: Jennifer Winget to soon make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan?

Now, this is the most exciting news for Jennifer Winget fans. The diva's fans have been eagerly waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut and seems like finally, the day has arrived. As per reports, " Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn't yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it".

Jennifer Winget and Kartik Aaryan will make one hot pair

Jennifer is right now the most popular and loved television actress. Reportedly she is one of the highest-paid actresses too and she has got tons of movie offers but she doesn't want to say yes to any project just for the heck of it.

In fact, she has been a part of a number of projects namely Behaydh, , these two soaps made her a popular actress. She was also a part of a daily soap where she played the lead role of Kumud in 's Saraswatichandra along with . Jennifer is the hottest diva on television and we are damn sure she will give a tough run to all the Bollywood actresses once she makes her smashing debut.

While talking about Kartik Aaryan he is right now enjoying the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will soon be seen in Shehzaada along with . Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned around 175 crore and right now the makers are aiming 200 cr. The actor who calls himself a self made star has definitely become the youngest superstar with this massive hit.