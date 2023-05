Shoaib Ibrahim was unhappy with his job as an actor in TV soaps, where he felt like he was doing nothing but only standing in the scenes. One day he decided to quit. Well, it’s not easy for a man to take this hasty decision of leaving your job when you have a family to look after, but today’s scenario is different; you have a woman to support you financially as well, and there are sadly only a few men who happily admit that they are living on their earnings, and one of them is Shoaib Ibrahim. Also Read - Has Dipika Kakar delivered her baby; picture of her holding a newborn is going viral

In his latest interview with ETimes, Shoaib talks about the financial crunch he faced after quitting his job and how his wife, Dipika Kakar, financially supported him for three long years, and he proudly admits that.. "Post that Dipika supported me a lot and I never shy away from admitting it. I proudly accept it. That's the reason I never think twice about doing anything for her because she supported me at a time when I had nothing. My father also had few savings which we used and our entire family is very grateful to Dipika that she showered so much love and supported us in every way possible".

Dipika and Shoaib are soon going to be parents, and the couple is eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first baby. A few days ago, a morphed picture of Dipika went viral along with a newborn, and many wondered if the little one had arrived. Dipika is one of the most popular and strongest TV actresses, and the fans are waiting for the couple to get back with some dhamekdaar shows. Dipika and Shoaib are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry; however, Dipika often faces trolling for marrying a man out of religion or otherwise. Just a few months ago, she got mocked for sharing her pregnancy updates on her vlog, and the actress hit back at the trolls in the most perfect way possible.