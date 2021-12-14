Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Twist: Virat lambasts as Sai puts Shruti's life under threat

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is making waves on the TRP charts. The TRPs have made fans damn happy. Fans are drawn to the new twists and turns on the show. After the entry of Shruti, cracks have again emerged in the relationship of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). On the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans saw that Virat has come back to Nagpur from the mission in the forest with Naxalites. Sai realises that Virat is stressed about something. She makes an attempt to find out what is bothering him so much. In the middle of all this, a new person has come in Virat's life. In the coming episodes, we will see that Virat will go to see Shruti in the middle of the night. When he comes back, the whole Chavan family will yell at him for being so irresponsible. Likewise, even the DIG will be worried for Virat. When he comes home, Virat won't be able to reveal about Shruti and what is the situation. Sai is curious to know about Shruti. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat shifts Shruti to a hotel; Sai reduced to tears by his changed behaviour

Huge fight between Virat and Sai

Sai has scored really well in her exams. Virat holds a party for the same. Shruti makes a call on Virat's phone which is received by Sai. She gets upset seeing that Shruti has called Virat and wonders who she is. The harsh words said by Sai for Shruti will affect her health badly. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 upcoming twists: Sai calls Virat CHEATER; Shruti's entry spoils their love saga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gum hai kisi ke pyaar meiin ? (@sairat_.heartbeat)

Shruti is impressed by Virat

Keeping his family in the dark, Virat will be helping Shruti out in whatever way possible. Seeing his concern, Shruti will be impressed and wonder how can someone be so good and caring. Virat will make space for himself in the heart of Shruti. As she falls for him, troubles will rise for SaiRat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Distraught Sai sheds buckets as she worries for Virat's safety