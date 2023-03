Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali are going to star in a new TV show called Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. For a long time now, reports have surfaced that Tina will be coming back on small screens with a TV show. Fans have been looking forward to seeing Tina Datta on screens. And now, the gorgeous actress is coming back to the small screens with a TV show called Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. The promo of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has been released and fans are going gaga.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum: Tina and Jay share stunning chemistry

The channel and the makers of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum shared a promo in which we see Jay Bhanushali belonging to a very royal family. His family has a strict matriarch. His mother doesn't like changes at all. When Jay Bhanushali's character says that changes are not bad, the mother rebuffs him. And then comes Tina Datta, who seems lively and free-spirited. She is a modern woman and very spontaneous kind it seems.

Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's chemistry seems very effortless. The moment when Jay holds her in the bus, uff, we see the chemistry chemistrifying. Jay and Tina look great together. And it seems like they would give tough competition to Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly aka MaAn from Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa. The promo of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, mononymously known as Hum is trending in Entertainment News.

Watch Tina Datta-Jay Bhanushali's promo of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Fans of Tina Datta are rejoicing that their favourite actress is coming back to the small screens. The fans of the actress are going gaga over the promo. As per reports, the show will be taking up a 9 or 9:30 PM slot on Sony Entertainment Television. We cannot wait to watch them on-screen again.