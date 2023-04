After a span of many years, Tina Datta is back on a daily soap. Jay Bhanushali is the leading man. On the show, we see Jay Bhanushali as a man from a family that is somewhat orthodox but extremely rich. They believe that tradition should not be compromised at any cost. On the other hand, Tina Datta is a free-spirited and independent minded girl. The story is a love story between clash of ideologies. It is inspired by a Turkish show. Fans of Tina Datta are thrilled to see her back on TV. It seems the screenplay is fast-paced which is different from usual TV soaps. Also Read - Bekaaboo star Shalin Bhanot COMMENTS on Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Tina Datta's new show Hum; says, 'I am only curious...'

Tina Datta has won hearts with her comeback. The styling for Surili is also distinct. Moreover Jay Bhanushali and she are looking great on screen. The lavish sets have also pleased the audiences. Swastik Productions is the production house. They are known to make some of the most lavish shows on Indian TV. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions...

TINA DATTA'S LOW PHASE AFTER UTTARAN

Tina Datta told ETimes that the mammoth success of Uttaran was a double-edged sword for her. She found it very hard to get roles she would like to play. Also, people refused to accept her in anything new. The actress said there were periods of financial struggle. Tina Datta says at times she had no money at all. Tina Datta said she suffered from depression and even consulted a shrink as her confidence had touched rock bottom. She said she is not afraid to talk about these things as it is a phase.