Last month, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed that they are expecting their first child. Bharti had revealed this good news on social media, and later in many interviews, she has spoken up about working during her pregnancy days. Bharti and Haarsh will be hosting Colors’ upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz, and recently, the channel posted a video of Bharti in which she has spoken up about being India’s first pregnant anchor. The comedian in the video has stated that she wants to change the mindset of people that during pregnancy a woman has to sit at home. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and other actors' WHOPPING fees per episode will SHOCK you

Colors tweeted, “Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.” Also Read - Pregnant Bharti Singh shifts to her farmhouse as Omicron scare grips Mumbai

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

In the video, Bharti says, "So guys, I have reached the sets. I am nervous to shoot this way for the first time, but, when your family and staff are there with you, there is nothing to fear.” Also Read - Mouni Roy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanaya Irani and more — These celebs chose to tie the knot in Goa

She further joked, “When you tell your family that you are going to shoot tomorrow, they give you strength that don’t think much just do it and take care of yourself. But, many family scares me, they say please take care of yourself, what if you fall down, what if someone's hand hits you, I have come with such wishes. These mummies they scare you a lot. Lekin main yeh soch badalna chahati hoon ke pregnancy mein ghar baithna. Those days are gone that when you are pregnant you have to sit at home and not work. Why do they say that you should stop singing and dancing, Why? It is a good practice right? So mummy and all other mummies, I am going to change your mind and be India's first pregnant anchor.”

At the end of the video, Bharti says, “Colors bahot chaalaak channel hai, 3 logo se kaam karwa raha hai, paise 2 ke de raha hai.”