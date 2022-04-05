Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: THIS Naagin actress replaces new mom Bharti Singh as the host

Comedienne Bharti Singh recently embraced motherhood as she gave birth to a baby boy. Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti took to their respective social media accounts to share the good news will all. Now, it is being reported that Bharti is going to take a break from work to spend time with the baby. Till a day before she gave birth, Bharti was working but now she is going to make the most of her maternity break. Bharti was also the host of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Reports suggest that the makers have found Bharti's replacement and it has a Naagin connect. Surbhi Chandana is the one who has stepped into Bharti's shoes. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor OPENS Up about Jersey clashing with Yash's KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast

Reports had it that Surbhi is being considered to take over the charge from Bharti Singh to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan which is being judged by , , and . While she has been in the TV industry for a long time, Surbhi became the most popular as she took the serpent avatar in 's Naagin 5. Just recently, Surbhi shared quite a few videos on her Insta stories as she took over Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan stage. In the videos, we could see Mithun Chakraborty and Haarsh Limbachiyaa too. The actress looked stunning in a green one-shoulder dress with embellishments on it. Check out her videos and pictures below: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat opts out of Dance Deewane Junior mentors panel for Rohit Shetty's show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silvershade11 (@surbhichandna_shines)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna fan page (@thescianx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amel Princesse (@amel_sc_sunshine)

Are you guys happy with this choice of the makers? Is Surbhi Chandna apt to replace Bharti Singh? Tweet to us and lets us know your thoughts. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR SPOILER: Aarohi's accident secret EXPOSED; will AbhiRa let her go scot-free?