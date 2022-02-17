is hosting Hunarbaaz along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show is out in which she is seen interacting with judge . Bharti requested him to feature in a video which she was recording from her phone. She said, “Twadde karan ek gareeb banda koi kama lega (If you help me, you will be helping a poor person make some money).” Mithun replied in a sarcastic tone, “Haan, tu gareeb! Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai, woh akeli kamati hai (Oh, you are poor indeed! You alone earn what we all collectively make).” He was refereeing to Karan, and himself. It was just a fun banter. She did record the video with Mithun and also Karan. Have a look at video below: Also Read - Before Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; Bigg Boss OTT, Dance+ and more digital reality shows that you can binge-watch OTT platforms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, as you might be aware, Bharti is expecting her first chil with Haarsh. In an interview with Times of India, a shy Haarsh spoke about his feelings. He said that he doesn’t know what to say or how to describe his feelings. He added that Bharti is active on social media and keeps posting things about her pregnancy, but he feels he’s not cut out for social media. “I confess I am a bit less expressive and will be able to reveal my feelings after the baby arrives," said Haarsh. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut once again targets Bollywood; 'Maine apne daddy ki nahi suni, toh industry mein baithe big daddies ki...'

Talking about shooting during the pandemic, they are taking a lot of precautions. He added that they regularly visit the doctor too. He also said that he is a bit nervous about this because they are living through a pandemic and working at the same time. “When I go to the doctor and they show us the reports and progress, I feel numb, as I am constantly thinking of my family’s safety. I am just waiting for the baby's arrival. Right now, I am enjoy touching Bharti’s baby bump, when the little one kicks,” stated Harsh. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut wants to jail Karan Johar in Lock Upp, Bridgerton season 2 release date and more