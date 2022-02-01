Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra calls Shehnaaz Gill's journey 'inspiring'; asks Karan Johar to find her a 'shohar'

Shehnaaz Gill left everyone teary-eyed with her emotional appearance on the grand finale of 's reality show Bigg Boss 15. She paid a heartfelt tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla through her performance. Salman gave a long hug to Shehnaaz and told her that he is in touch with Sidharth's mother and advised her to move on in life. Salman also lauded Shehnaaz for the kind of work she has been doing and gaining popularity with each passing day. The Dabangg Khan proudly said that from being 'Punjab ki ', she has now become 'Hindustan ki Shehnaaz Gill'. And now has also lauded Shehnaaz and called her journey inspiring. Also Read - Bigg Boss: From Pratik Sehajpal to Rahul Vaidya – 6 contestants who DESERVED to win but didn’t

During her recent AMA session on Instagram, fans asked Parineeti about her thoughts about Shehnaaz, she replied, "Her journey is inspiring. And her honesty adorable.” She also tagged Shehnaaz in her response. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Shehnaaz Gill's performance to Pratik Sehajpal losing the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash – Check the BEST and WORST moments from the GRAND FINALE

Apart from this, Parineeti also poked fun at herself when she asked her Hunarbaaz co-judge to set up a rishta for her. "Bhala karega Johar, dhundega mera shohar,” she wrote. Further replying to fans, Parineeti also expressed her wish to do an action film with Tiger Shroff. Later, Parineeti shared what she loves about her sister . She replied, "Star for the world. Real, big sis for me. I am the eldest sibling of my brothers, so she is the ‘older sibling’ for me.”

This year, Parineeti will be seen in two big-ticket releases: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite and 's Uunchai in which she will be seen with , and .