broke down in tears after listening to the story of contestant Aakash Singh in the latest promo of talent show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Listening to his painful story, Parineeti gets emotional and breaks down in tears, saying, "Genuine people touch me to the core of my heart." But the actress got brutally trolled for shedding tears. Netizens also slammed the reality show for promoting sob stories to add more spice, thus, boosting the TRP ratings. But Parineeti has dismissed the criticism on reality shows by sharing her first-hand experience.

Parineeti, who has been roped in for Hunarbaaz joining and on the panel of judges, said that there's no harm in showing emotional stories of contestants if the talent doesn't get compromised. "I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn't we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show," she told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Parineeti had recalled how contestant Aakash Singh's performance made her cry. "There is a contestant named Akash, who comes from a very, very humble background, where he didn't even have food to eat, but he still continued to work on his talent. He continued to struggle. And today he has come so far that he's been able to audition for this show. I get really emotional when I see people with very little means in their life struggling, but not letting go of their passion. Their stories really move me," she told IANS.

She had also said that she was looking for a project such as this for some time and so she took no time in saying 'yes' to the show. "For the last three or four years I had been scouting around for a multi-talent show with a qualified panel of judges. And when I got the offer, I was like, okay, finally this is the show that I've been waiting for," she said.

The talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is all set to start from January 22.