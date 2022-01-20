Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of sob stories being promoted on reality shows – 'If there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it?'

Parineeti Chopra, who broke down in tears after listening to the story of contestant Aakash Singh in Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, said that there's no harm in showing emotional stories of contestants if the talent doesn't get compromised.