'I Quit': Mangal Chandi actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills in his Facebook live video

Bengali TV actor Suvo Chakraborty, who was seen playing an important role in the show Mangal Chandi, attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in his Facebook live video on June 8. The actor took this drastic step after being jobless for almost a year. The show went off-air last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday night, Suvo started a live video on Facebook and shared his ordeal with his fans saying that after August 2020 he didn't have much projects in hand. He said that though he was praised for his performance by the audience and the makers alike, but it didn't help him grow as a professional. Suvo also lost his father a few months ago.

Suvo shocked his fans after he threatened to end his life by consuming sleeping pills during the live interaction. He also wrote, "I Quit" in his Facebook post. Many users, who were watching him live, immediately informed the police about the situation.

The police rushed to his residence for help. They have informed that Suvo is safe and sound. "We consider such matters very seriously. Yesterday night we got call from a Facebook user about the incident and rushed to help. He is safe. We spoke with Suvo’s sister too,” a police official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Mangal Chandi is a Bengali mythological drama which narrates the story of Dhanapati and Khullona. The show also starred Adrija Auddy Roy, Sreyasri Roy, Shamik Chakraborty and Nabanita Malakar in prominent roles.