Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Shamita Shetty, Helly Shah, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar and others take home the trophies

The Iconic Gold Awards were held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It was quite a starry affair. From Bollywood, we had celebs like Kartik Aryan, Vaani Kapoor and Vijay Verma of Gully Boy fame. The Iconic Gold Awards happen via fan voting. Shamita Shetty, Helly Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sai Ketan Rao - Shivangi Khedkar were some of the winners. All of them were present for the event. It seems Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali bagged a couple of awards. The two actors picked it up on behalf of the team. Take a look at the winners below... Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's engagement rumours busted, psychic predicts trouble in Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship and more

The two actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar took a couple of awards. They looked superb on the red carpet. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Vaani Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Shivangi Khedkar, Divyanka Tripathi, Helly Shah set the red carpet on fire [VIEW PICS]

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar won the Best Actor and Most Stylish Actor award. Also Read - Helly Shah leaves us stunned with her bold photoshoot; actress' sensuous avatar make friends say, 'Koi AC chala do'

Sai Ketan Rao with the best Debutante of the Year Award for Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Shivangi Joshi won the Best Actress Award

Mahima Makwana who made debut in Antim won the Best Debutante Actress award.

Most liked TV actress of the year award (Critics) went to Debattama Saha for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani.

Helly Shah won the Most Trustworthy Best TV actress of the year

Shamita Shetty also won for her work in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Congratulations to all the winners!