Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Shamita Shetty, Helly Shah, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar and others take home the trophies

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Shamita Shetty, Helly Shah, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar win trophies for their outstanding work in the past one year