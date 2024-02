We all recently saw the big Filmfare awards 2024 happening in Gujarat. It was a grand event where many big stars from Bollywood performed and got an appreciation for their performances. Now, it is time for another big award show to happen. Yes, we are talking about the Iconic Gold Awards 2024. Iconic Gold Awards 2024 happened in Mumbai on February 1. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the red carpet and the main event of the award function. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu reveals costar Nidhi Shah is unwell; requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery

Kartik Aaryan, Rupali Ganguly and others attend the Iconic Gold Awards 2024

Stars like Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Kritika Kamra, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik, Sushmita Sen, Manoj Bajpai, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Adah Sharma, and others attended the awards show.

The awards show has been happening in Mumbai for years now. These celebrities added the glamour quotient in the ceremony. Stars from Bollywood, OTT and TV industry will be awarded for their top-class performances in the year 2023.

The winners of Iconic Gold Awards 2024

The entire winners' list is not out yet but we have a few names who have won the award. Hina Khan has won the Pathbreaking Personality of the Year award. Rupali Ganguly won the Best TV actress popular for her show, Anupamaa. Mohit Malik has won the Best TV Actor award. Avinash Tiwary won the Best Actor (Web) for his performance in Bambai Meri Jaan.

(The entire winners list will be out soon.)

Earlier, the Iconic Gold Awards 2024 were trending on social media as many of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans wanted Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to win the best actor and the best actress award for their performance as Abhimanyu and Akshara in the TV show.

People have showered a lot of love on the show and especially on Abhimanyu-Akshara. The actors have now left the show but their fans want them to win the awards for their brilliant performances.

It will be interesting to see who has won which award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2024.