Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an iconic show. The show has been running for 15 years and is still the favourite of many. The makers of the show have managed to win the hearts of the audience with their interesting twists and turns. The show recently took a generation leap. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead in the show now. However, people could not accept the new jodi as soon as they missed the previous generation actors, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara was loved a lot. The jodi received a lot of love from the audience and even today, people miss them.

Fans root for Harshad, Pranali's win at Iconic Gold Awards 2024

The performances by Harshad and Pranali have been appreciated. It was a treat to watch them on-screen. People love them and the love can be seen even now. The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 is happening soon and Harshad, Pranali are nominated. They are nominated for the best actor, and best actress categories.

Fans are super excited to see them winning and are trending in full power to make their stars the winner. Many have posted pictures and videos of Harshad and Pranali calling them the best actor, actress of 2023.

Harshad, Pranali trend on social media

One of the users wrote, "Rooting for #HarshadChopda to win Best Actor for his outstanding & versatile performance as #AbhimanyuBirla in YRKKH @IconicGoldAward #IconicGoldAwards2024 @Dpiff_official @abhialmish @15_anilmishra #Dpiff2024"

Another Harshad Chopda fan wrote, "Nominating #HarshadChopda for Best/Popular Actor in Television for his outstanding portrayal #AbhimanyuBirla in YRKKH @Dpiff_official @abhialmish @15_anilmishra @IconicGoldAward #iconicgoldawards2024"

A few have also praised Pranali Rathod. One of her fans wrote, "Rooting For #PranaliRathod to win #BestTelevisionActress of 2023 award For her brilliant portrayal of #Akshara in a television series YRKKH3 #IconicGoldAwards2024PranaliRathod #iconicgoldawards2024"

The Iconic Gold Awards will take place on February 1 in Mumbai. The most iconic personalities from Bollywood, OTT web series, and television will gather to celebrate the day.