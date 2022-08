Imlie makers planning a second season of the show. Well, there is a lot of hullabaloo amongst fans of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore and Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie ever since it was reported that the makers are planning season two showing the lives of the kids. The only show on Indian TV to run successfully with generation leaps is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen three generations so far, and the craze is kind of intact. Imlie too has been a very successful show. The ratings are consistently over 2 which is very good. The biggest highlight is the chemistry of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the show. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's SaiRat and more TV jodis whose love story suffered due to forced separation tracks

As of now, we are seeing how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie are struggling because of the evil plans of Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh). She has been arrested. Later, Cheeni will secure her release from jail. Fans are hoping that they continue showing #AryLie as a couple. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - TRP Report Week 31 top 5: Anupamaa rating surge, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jumps two spots, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 slips further

Time is Money. And my time is a lot of goddamn money. #Imlie #Arylie @StarPlus IMLIE 2 WITH SUMAAN ONLY — roop (@roopbcontact) August 12, 2022

Gul ne production house shod ke politics kb join ki

Nd dimag shodke bolna nd sochna kb start kiya #imlie

IMLIE 2 WITH SUMAAN ONLY — FK /ASR forever (arylie deserve better) (@ahana_thakur18) August 12, 2022

Fahmaan ko Matt nikalo yaar. Look at this tension btw fahmaan and sumbul as actors even with closed eyes ? they are so perfect together ??❤️@StarPlus please do something and cast both of them for imlie S2 ? ___@Fahmaankhan @TouqeerSumbul#Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/cWQV1GlLkt — ??? | ???? ????? (@jenniejaan) August 12, 2022

Imlie 2 is not announced as yet but the news has made a lot of noise. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are doing a fab job. Even their off screen camaraderie has got noticed on shows like Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's Kanha-Nakul, Imlie's Aryan-Arpita and more on-screen TV siblings that fans adore to bits [View Pics]