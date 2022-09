Imlie fans are still trying to cope up with the fact that Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are no longer a part of the show. The two gave viewers an unforgettable chemistry with their chemistry and blazing performances. The new cast includes Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. The lead actress has done shows like Krishna Chali London, Kaatelal & Sons and Peshwa Bajirao in the past. She is going to be the new Imlie. Actress Seerat Kapoor has been roped in as Cheeni. But the maximum excitement seems to be about TV hunk, Karan Vohra. He acquired a new fan base after his show with Mehek. He was also in Krishna Chali London. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Imlie 2 promo introduces new characters, Nikki Tamboli named in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case, Bigg Boss 16 update and more

Karan Vohra is going to play Atharva on the show. The character looks like that of a Disco Jockey. He has said that there is pressure on all the three leads but he is up for the challenge. He told India Forums that he is not someone who is too much into the TRP game. He said it does not bother him much. He said he did rather focus on his character and try deliver a perfect performance. He was quoted as saying, "And in life, taking risks are important as well. I'm thrilled to find out how things would turn out to be with this show."

Karan Vohra said he has been observing his brother Kunal at work. He is a DJ by profession. He said he is trying to pick up the finer nuances by watching him at work. Megha Chakraborty is looking good, and she has a very expressive face. On the other hand, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer might do a music video together pretty soon.