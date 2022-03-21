Imlie upcoming twist: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's intense Holi sequence leaves Arylie fans gasping for breath

Imlie upcoming 21 March 2022 twist: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry in Imlie is winning hearts and how! In the latest episodes of Imlie, we saw the cast and crew gearing up for the Holi sequence. Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan has given a challenge to Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer. He will be applying colour to her on the occasion. And in the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Aryan completing his challenge. It is one of the hottest romantic sequences between Aryan and Imlie. Also Read - Kapil Sharma, Fahmaan Khan, Surbhi Chandna - Meet TV's Instagrammers of the week
The episode will progress wherein a drunk Imlie asks Aryan as to why he betrayed her trust. Aryan asks her to look him in the eye and see the truth. Aryan will not give her a straight answer and hence, Imlie will be frustrated with him being like a closed book. She will ask him to tell her the truth about why he is using her. Aryan feels hurt by listening to Imlie's words but doesn't say anything. Imlie asks him to leave and pushes him away. Aryan gets hurt which shocks Imlie. She checks on his back and sees the wounds. Imlie applies Haldi (turmeric) to him. While applying the haldi, Imlie laments about her frustration. Aryan smiles and declares that he has won the challenge. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash’s Pratha from Naagin 6 is the newest entrant in list of Most Liked Hindi characters on TV by Ormax Media; joins Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and others
Imlie rebuffs him saying, he hasn't applied colour to her. Aryan ponders on how he should apply colour to Imlie and finds a way. And what happened next was one of the hottest scenes. Arylie fans are going crazy after watching the episode online. The intensity between Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer left fans crushing and gushing over them both. Check out the Twitter reactions below: Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and sister Saniya share heartfelt posts for their dad on his birthday
Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Aryan confronting Imlie on applying mehndi on her hands. However, Imlie has a trick up her sleeves. She would go ahead with the mehndi but with a twist. How will Aryan react to the same?
