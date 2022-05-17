Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It has been grabbing a spot in the TOP 3 of the TRP charts. However, Imlie was initially all about Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani and Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer. A couple of months ago, Gashmeer Mahajani quit Imlie, much to the shock and dismay of the fans who ardently shipped Adilie. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Salaar big update on the way; two big names join Jr NTR's NTR30 and more

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Gashmeer Mahajani opened up on similarities between him and Aditya Tripathi. He shared that he is very close to Aditya and is romantic like him in real life. Gashmeer said, "Aditya is a version of me. I am as romantic and as committed to my profession like Aditya in the show. Aditya does not show his expression of love but the entire sequence when he returns to Pagdandiya and then he realises his love for Imlie is quite romantic. So, in many ways, he shows his love for his wife and I am also quite close to what Aditya is."

However, there's something that Gashmeer won't do that Aditya did in Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie. He said, "The only thing I will never do is get married twice like Aditya." For the unversed, Gashmeer Mahajani is married to Gauri Deshmukh since 2014. They have a son named Vyom.

In an earlier interview, Gashmeer Mahajani revealed why he left the show. He said, "Imlie is a good show and is doing well. The initial 200 episodes were shot like an OTT show and there was good content. However, I quit after a year because I felt I was struggling to keep my character going. Also, in the TV business, not just Imlie, shows tend to drag. It is natural for a maker to continue the story because they have invested in the show and only after 200 episodes does it start reaping benefits. But for an actor, if he wants to grow, he has to consider other options and move on."