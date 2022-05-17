Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani shares one thing about Aditya that he WON'T do; opens up on why he quit Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan starrer

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan featured Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead initially. He played Aditya Tripathi in the show. Gashmeer revealed that he is very close to Aditya but won't do ONE thing that he did in Imlie...