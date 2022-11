Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who is currently seen as a contestant on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has bagged a lead role opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel of Vishal Furia directorial Chhori. He will be seen playing the role of a cop in Chhori 2 and the actor has shared his excitement to be a part of the project. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: From Niti Taylor-Akash Thapa getting immense support to Fahmaan Khan-Gashmeer's surprise, here's a recap

Talking about how he bagged the film, Gashmeer said that Vishal had directed him in a series long ago and since they wanted to collaborate again. The actor went on to praise the director for his amazing understanding of the horror genre and how he goes beyond the usual spooky and prosthetic makeup to tell the story which focuses more on the screenplay and characterisation.

Gashmeer was already in when he learnt that Vishal was directing the film. He didn't even listen to the script and decided to do the film within 10 minutes into the narration and understanding about his character in the film. He also said that he has no qualms about featuring in a project spearheaded by an actress.

“The film moves along the heroine’s perspective. But among the male cast, it is my character that supports her and goes through the journey with her. It has a lot of adventure, action, and intrigue. I am quite excited about the fact that my character is layered and I can explore as an actor,” Gashmeer told TOI. Gashmeer was also all praise for Nushrratt and recalled meeting her a couple of times during script-reading sessions. He found her as a very sweet girl and a thorough professional.

Not just that but Gashmeer has also been finalised to play the male lead in Yash Patnaik’s supernatural love story. He said that he will be shooting for both simultaneously and they have successfully managed his dates for the same. "It will be a Marathon shoot for me, as I will be shuttling between Film City and Filmistan. It’s good to be busy! This is exactly what an actor wants – continuous and good work and interesting and diverse characters,” he added.

Chhorii 2 is a sequel to her 2021 horror movie which released during the same time of the year. In the first part of the film, Nushrratt played the role of a pregnant woman, who is haunted by the spirit of a slain pregnant woman, whose child was brutally murdered and she herself was left to die after being charred by her in-laws. The movie is a the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi (2017).