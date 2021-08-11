Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary-eyed

Popular Marathi actress, Mayuri Deshmukh, who is currently garnering praises for her portrayal in Imlie, has penned a heartfelt poem for her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary. Sharing the video of their adorable moments together, Mayuri wrote, "I'd write poems for near and dear, Then why not yet for you you'd wonder ???

It would be your 61st birthday gift I'd tell you, So cluelessly optimistic that life was painting a different hue. Anyway here it is, was long due .. "

Her note further reads, "Its been a year and some more, Reminiscing some sweet memories and some sore... Thanking the times I was patient and loving, Wondering always if I was enough giving... Could I have loved more? Could I have given more? Could that have changed the lore? I don't know.. Like many things unfathomable Like many lessons incomprehensible, Like many situations uncomfortable, BUT UNAVOIDABLE.... We try grasping with our litte mind and our basic horizons, We gather strength with our little wisdom and some divine intervention, We try simplifying the knots with every ounce of vehemence.."

Revealing the reason of not posting their good pictures earlier, she expressed her thoughts in a poetic away and wrote, Thats what I do.. Everyday In every way To find a ray

Or just be by the bay.. You dont meet anyone by accident anyday... You were planted for reason my healers say, Somedays I get it, on others I stray.. Wondering if I will ever grasp the mystical fey. We often avoided posting our good-looking pictures on any social tree, Too scared of the evil eyes ruining our equanimity, you and me.... Alas, we couldn't ward off the unwarranted spell exactly, didn't we? Now I set them free Moments that got us glee.. For I have no more fear For what was dearest dear Can now no longer wear Some wonder how will I fare?? I look up knowing my guardian angel will always care!!! With you from the other side Watching even the slightest tide I take on the trials in my stride Hoping you brim with immeasurable pride!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY AASHU."

Aashutosh Bhakre had passed away in 2020 in his hometown, Nanded by hanging himself at his residence. He acted in films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.