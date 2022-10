Imlie actress Megha Chakraborty who is currently seen playing the role of Imlie in the show is one of the most popular TV stars. Megha is highly appreciated for her performance in the show and has become a household name now.

Megha keeps sharing pictures and videos with her close friend Sahil Phull and the two were part of Kaatelal and Sons show. Since then both Megha and Sahil have been good friends and share a deep bond with each other. Actor Sahil is a well-known actor who has been seen in TV shows including Piya Rangrezz, Kaatelal & Sons, and Haiwaan: The Monster.

Megha and Sahil even took a short break from their hectic shooting schedules and went to Goa to celebrate the latter's birthday. Megha surprised Sahil with her amazing birthday set up on the beach and the two spent gala time together. Fans of Megha and Sahil lovingly call the duo 'Mehil'. There are rumours that these two actors are more than just good friends. According to the report in Tellychakkar, the two are more than just good friends. Well, there is no confirmation about the same as of now.

Imlie show is one of the most loved shows on television that has managed to top the TRP charts with its shocking twists and turns. The makers of Imlie have left no stone unturned in making their show popular among audiences. Well, now the show has taken a major turn after Aryan and Imlie’s death and makers have roped in new actors for Imlie season 2. Imlie, Atharv and Cheeni's on-screen chemistry will leave you shocked.