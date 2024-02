Imlie is one of the most popular TV shows. The show has been running since 2020 and is one of the most talked about shows. The third season of the show is going on and Adrija Roy is playing the female lead in the show. Sai Ketan Rao has been paired opposite her. Their chemistry is loved by the audience and Imlie-Agastya have become the favourite of the audience. Recently, there were reports that Sai Ketan Rao is quitting Imlie. The promo of the show has released where we see Agastya's demise being shown. Many thought that Sai Ketan Rao will leave the show because the death scene is being shown. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Adrija Roy talks about reports of Sai Ketan Rao quitting the show

However, Adriya Roy and Imlie producer Gul Khan have now reacted to the news. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Adrija has clarified that Sai is not leaving the show. She also spoke about a big surprise. The actress said Sai is not quitting the show and they are heading towards one of the biggest twists. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

She said that it will be very exciting and she wishes to speak about the twist but she cannot as she wants the audience to experience it. She also shared that she is sure that the audience will love the twist and it is going to be an unexpected twist in the story of Imlie and Agastya.

Gul Khan reacts to reports of Sai Ketan Rao leaving the show

Gul Khan also said that Sai Ketan Rao is not leaving. Well, this is definitely a big news for all the Imlie and Sai Ketan Rao fans.

Imlie began with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, and Gashmeer Mahajani as the leads. Later, Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor took over in the second season. Now, fans are loving Adrija and Sai Ketan Rao together in the TV show.