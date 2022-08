Imlie fans have been bombarding the channel and production house with requests to not end the story of Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). They have slammed Gul Khan as well for destroying the show for the sake of generation gap. Fans feel that the obsession with kids is ruining the show, and makers could have explored other facets of the lives of Imlie and Aryan. Anyways, it looks like a whole new cast will be brought in for season two. As per Twitter, some actor from the cast also confirmed that new actors have been roped in for season two of Imlie. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more popular TV shows to feature MAJOR DRAMA and SHOCKING TWISTS [Find Out]

As per Gossips TV, we will see a consummation sequence between Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore. Post that the show will take a leap of nine months when Imlie will be mother to a little girl. The rivalry with Malini will continue. It seems there will be an incident where Aryan and Imlie will die trying to save their baby girl. Cheeni will grow up with Malini. Both the girls will grow up. We will see the rivalry of Cheeni and Imlie's daughter in the coming season. Sumbul Touqeer might be retained and play the daughter on the show.

Imlie fans are mighty upset with this decision. The show is constantly getting TRPs above 2 on TV. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer just did a live where the former said that all good things have to come to an end. He said that Imlie is a big show and will forever have a place in his heart. Fans are going to miss the duo immensely.