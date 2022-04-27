Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer SILENCES troll who asks, 'Why are you so fu**ing obsessed with your costars?'

Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. After struggling for a couple of weeks, Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie was back in the TOP three on the TRP charts in the previous week. With the makers putting an end to Aditya Tripathi's character in the show and shifting the focus on Aryan and Imlie's track, let's see how it helps them in the TRPs tomorrow. But for now, we are here to talk about how Sumbul Touqeer gave a fitting response to a troll who had questioned her closeness with her costars. It so happened that Imlie aka Sumbul had conducted a 'post a picture of' thingy on her Instagram account. Also Read - Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeep RESPONDS to Ajay Devgn's tweet on 'Hindi being the mother tongue'; wonders about situation had he replied in Kannada

A fan asked Sumbul, "Why are you so fu**ing obsessed with your costars. It's hella irritating." The actress had a fitting response to her and it reminds us of the savage Imlie that she essays in Gul Khan's show. Sumbul didn't lose her cool but replied in the most 'chill' manner. She said, "Close your eyes then my dear," she said while sharing a throwback video of cake cutting from the sets of Imlie. "Ohhhh...! here it is again," she added. Check out the snapshot of the Instagram story here:



Also, when one spends so many hours working with the same set of people, they tend to become a family. And that's what's happening with Sumbul, Fahmaan and the rest of the cast and crew of Imlie. Sumbul is a lively girl and seems to gel well with her costars. And hence, she naturally shares a warm bond with them. Anyway, coming back to the track in Imlie, as of now, the focus is on Sundar and Arpita's love story. Arpita loves Sundar and vice versa. However, Sundar doesn't come from a rich background. Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan wants to find a well-settled guy for his sister. Imlie wants Arpita to settle down with Sundar. Let's see how things pan out in the future.