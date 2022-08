The lead pair of TV show Imlie, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, are very famous. It is not just their on-screen chemistry that calls for attention. Fans are simply in love with the bond they share off-screen. Many are speculating that they are a couple in real life while some are wanting them to have an affair if they are already not in love. While everyone keeps speculating, Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant Akshara Singh has now shared her views on Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry. Also Read - TRP List Week 30: Anupamaa slips but stays on top, Yeh Hai Chahatein takes big leap, beats Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [View List]

Akshara Singh gushes over Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Akshara Singh was asked to comment about the two lead stars of Imlie and she stated that they look good together. She said, "Both are the cutest and they look so cute together and they are my closet friends." Later, her video was shared by Sumbul and she thanked him for her kind words. Also Read - Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer and Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan's love saga get Bollywood ka tadka [Watch Fanmade Videos]

What's cooking between Sumbul and Fahmaan?

Time and again this question is asked by their fans. However, the duo has maintained that they are very good friends. Their social media accounts are filled with videos and pictures together. Their chemistry on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar also leaves everyone asking for more. , the host, always keeps quizzing them about their chemistry. Check out a few videos below:

Fahmaan plays the role of Aryan in the show while Sumbul is Imlie. Together their fans call them Arylie. They are among the most loved reel-life pairs of the Indian Television industry ever. Watch this space for more updates on the same.