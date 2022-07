Imlie fans cannot help but gush over Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan on the show. The two are powerhouse actors are delivering the goods as the show heads for an emotional phase. Imlie is one of the top shows on Indian TV. The serial has seen how Aryan Singh Rathore and Cheeni have been reunited after five long years. Fans are already liking the duo. This is not all. Imlie fans are also enjoying Ravivaar with Star Parivaar immensely. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are doing their best even there. Last weekend, their chemistry was just sizzling. They performed on the song Aang Laga Le from Ram Leela. Also Read - Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's post for Kriti Sanon; call the Shehzada co-stars 'Made for each other' [View Reactions]

Well, singer-composer Amaal Mallik is also a fan of the two. He tweeted that the song Jaan Hai Meri from Radhe Shyam is perfect for AryLie. Amaal also said that he loved the couple. Well, they are quite adorable. Fahmaan and Sumbul have a great camaraderie off screen that translates into their superb chemistry. We are waiting to see the reunion of AryLie, and how Imlie manages to oust Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) from their lives. Fans of Imlie are thrilled knowing that Amaal Mallik is a fan of the couple...

Bhaiyuu ab ek @fahmaankhan & @TouqeerSumbul k sath pic de hi doo!!!!! ??? — Ishika AM ? (@ishikaaaa__) July 26, 2022

Amaal shipping them ?❤️? — Messy (@messy_af_) July 26, 2022

Amaal's shipping mode on?? — ? (@Anuxlove) July 26, 2022

@AmaalMallik if it's possible then cast them in a music video please — мαнչαвєєη? (@jayhoneycorn) July 26, 2022

After this edge request to Amaal sir we hope u ll cast them soon with you fab voice ❤️ — Misbah (@MisbahK03123696) July 26, 2022

Amaal n Arjun r d best??❤️

Imlie fd loves both of u a lot❤️ Can we see a collab of u all for a mv? ? — ℑ?????? ????? (@ishanya_gupta) July 26, 2022

The show is doing very well. It is the remake of a Bengali show. Imlie is made by Gul Khan who has made hit shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Geet Sabse Huyi Parayi, Ishqbaaaz and others in the future.