Imlie is seeing very good TRPs of late. Now, the track is focused on the wedding of Arpita. Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) is trying to convince Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) that Uday is an egoistical man and not the perfect guy for Arpita. But he does not accept the fact. It seems the engagement day of Arpita will come near. Uday will manage to put up a good show in front of Aryan and the family members. Imlie is upset as she is looking for a chance to expose the person. It seems later Imlie and Aryan have a huge fight, as she feels that he does not consider her to be a part of his family. She decides to leave the Rathore mansion. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi calls Saisha Shinde a 'ladka', Poonam Pandey breaks down; juiciest roundup of Kangana Ranaut's show

As per Tellychakkar, the makers are planning to bring Aryan Singh Rathore's ex-girlfriend on the show. Actress Vaibhavi Kapoor who has been on shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka and Nath: Zanjeer Ya Zevar is going to come in. It seems she will play a psychologically disturbed character who spent four years in a mental asylum. It seems she also tried to commit suicide but was saved. All this time, she was madly in love with Aryan Singh Rathore. When she comes back, she tries to understand what happened and how he is now married to Imlie. There are chances that she might turn negative. Also Read - BTS: SUGA to have a cameo in PSY's track That That produced by him? New update leaves ARMY shook

Imlie makers are planning various tracks now that Aditya Kumar Tripathi's character is out of the picture. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) might make a comeback on the show. We have learnt that Imlie will get pregnant in the coming days and know that it is Aditya's child. She will decide to go back to Pagdandiya and raise the child as a single mother. Also Read - Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria gets compared to Taylor Swift for her recent hairdo; some call her 'sasti' copy of Bad Blood singer [VIEW PICS]