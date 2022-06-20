Imlie: Are Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship? Actors BREAK SILENCE

Imlie starring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer in leading roles is among the top shows on Indian Television right now. Their chemistry is something that is being appreciated by all. And well, when on-screen chemistry is so crackling, fans always get curious about stars' off-screen chemistry. There have been several instances when TV stars have fallen in love with each other on the sets of their TV shows. So have Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer too have found love in each other? Scroll on to find out. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi and Faisu's crackling chemistry makes fans root for them

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are in love?

A new show named Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has brought characters from many TV shows together. Anupamaa star cast and Imlie star cast have been entertaining the audience with their dance performances, singing competitions and more. 's team too has appeared on the show. is the host of the show. The latest promo of the show has Fahmaan and Sumbul dancing on the iconic song Kaate Nahin Kate from Mr India. At the end of the performance, Arjun Bijlani asks the two stars if they are dating each other. He asks them if they have started falling in love with each other off-screen and that is when the two stars start blushing whilst looking at each other. This has led fans curious and many are stating that Fahmaan and Sumbul just confessed their love for each other. A comment read, "Omg....ye kya chal raha hai gu... Arjun ne to directly puch liya...face dekho dono ka...so cute..sharma gaye dono." Did they? Or is it just the smart promo edit? Check out the video below:

Well, well, what do you have to say about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry?