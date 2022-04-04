Imlie: Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan's out of character dialogues upset fans - view tweets

Whether it is Imlie or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, fans are complaining that writers seem to be forgetting the core nature of the characters after a while on the show. They feel actors are being given dialogues that do not suit the original character, and people wonder if their personality has changed or not. This is now happening in Imlie, fans of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore are aghast seeing the kind of dumb lines he has been given in some of the recent episodes. Aryan Singh Rathore is one of the most loved male characterss right now on Indian TV. Also Read - Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's basketball fight from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and you cannot miss it - watch video

Imlie fans noticed that some of the recent lines given to him just did not sound like the Aryan Singh Rathore they know. On the show, Imlie and he are now married. It seems he will meet with an accident just after he gets wedded to her. Take a look at what fans are saying on social media...

Dumblie ko koi iske delusion se nikalo yeh gaon ki biggest gawar hai isko nehi pata not all the people from village behave like her? Maine chappal kheech ke marni hai isne kisi din nehi chahiye #Arylie banao isko vamp gun to sare hain wahi #Imlie — ?. (@mrsasimriaz) April 4, 2022

In today's episode our ASR also become Idiot as per his previous dialogue. If it is going like that soon I may loose my interest to watch #Imlie — Kaniz (@kaniz_nishi) April 4, 2022

Whatever social message they wanted to show today, it’s already been done so subtly and effectively without the melodrama in this Aryan Meethi scene ! #imlie pic.twitter.com/ybtaNcJ5hy — North South (@Serialjunkie) April 4, 2022

Why did makers have to give Aryan such dialogs which just don't suit his ckt????? Just to prove this??

He had already proven this way back!!!!

DO NOT TOUCH MY DEAREST ARU JUST TO JUSTIFY ANYTHING CRAPPY!!!!! #Imlie https://t.co/07EOyIkkMs — Sakshi (@Sakshi59295736) April 4, 2022

Imlie fans surely seem to have a point here. It is a sore point of viewers who lose all the sense of investment in a character. What do you feel about it?