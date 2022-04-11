Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashishth and others is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The Gul Khan producer TV show is raking in 2+ ratings on the TRP chart every week. Moreover, Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) have garnered a huge fan base online. Fans absolutely love the chemistry and nok-jhok between Aryan and Imlie. They are widely shipped together as Arylie. And the upcoming episode will be full of drama, sizzling chemistry and their fun banter yet again. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra turns Sunday into Funday with her girl gang, doggos and super-hot co-ord shorts – view pics

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Aryan getting angry at her. It so happens that Imlie enters Arvind's room without asking anyone. Imlie is currently investigating the case of Arvind's tragic demise and wants to get hold of the list of factory workers. And she finds a laptop in Arvind's room. Aryan gets mad and throws the laptop away. He shouts at Imlie for trying to rake up the past when Aditya is believed to be the culprit. In the moment of anger, he reveals that she has changed everything in his life and that he sees her everywhere. Imlie will quickly apologize upon seeing Aryan in plain. Their tears are proof that they make a huge impact on each others' lives. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make an official announcement about their wedding on THIS day [Exclusive]

However, Aryan will yet again teach Imlie a lesson on how to be a good journalist. He asks her to use her memory while rearranging the room. And thus, Imlie also remembers the names of the factory workers. Later on, Imlie plans to go to the AJ colony where the factory workers are staying. She asks Aryan to drop her but Aryan says that he is not her driver. The two share the most adorable banter and Imlie is just cute the whole time. While investigating, Imlie will come across a luxurious bungalow and she would enter to get some clues regarding the case. Imlie's swag will be on point! Arylie fans who watched the episode online have talked about it on Twitter. They are now eager to watch the episode on TV. Also Read - Jersey FIRST Movie Review out: Heartwarming narration, apt performances make Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer a 'must watch'

