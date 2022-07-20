Imlie-Aryan's separation episode gets mixed reactions; viewer compares Sumbul Touqeer's on-screen character to that of Amber Heard

Well, Imlie is all set for a leap. We will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) has moved to Pagdandiya where she is a fearless journalist. Cheeni is with her. In last night's episode, Imlie quit after Aryan Singh Rathore could not control his anger post losing his child. He felt that Imlie cared too much for the baby of Malini and Aditya and hence neglected their kid. The episode has made people very emotional. Fans of the show said that it felt bad seeing Imlie having to leave the house days just after she had a miscarriage. Imlie packed her bags and left in that unwell state. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs and their BIGGEST FEARS [View Pics]

But some fans are not impressed with how Imlie's character is shaping up on the show. They feel that she has ruined the lives of both the male leads, Aditya Tripathi and now Aryan Singh Rathore. The site Telly Updates is known to give daily written updates of TV shows. We came across this comment from a viewer on the conduct of Imlie. Also Read - Shamshera box office day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer takes best advance booking of 2022 since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; will it open better than Kartik Aaryan film?

This is not the only comment. Many viewers have slammed the character of Imlie as someone who only likes to use men. On the show, we see that she comes to her village to Delhi. While staying with the Tripathi's she falls for Aditya and vice versa. His marriage goes kaput.

Fans are guessing that the two kids belong to Arpita, who is the sister of Aryan Singh Rathore. But there is no doubt that they could be the kids of someone else. In the promo, we will see an angry Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan and people cannot wait for the same.