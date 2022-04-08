Imlie: Arylie fans cannot stop gushing over Aryan-Imlie’s chemistry, fun banter, emotional scenes, protectiveness and more – view tweets

Imlie upcoming twist: Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and Aryan's (Fahmaan Khan) story is moving forward. Aryan and Imlie's chemistry is ruling hearts already and their fun banter in the upcoming episode is being loved as well.