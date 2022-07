Imlie is one of the most popular shows on television right now. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer play the role of Aryan and Imlie respectively, and their fans fondly call them Arylie. While the show’s new track with Malini’s re-entry is getting a mixed response from the viewers, Fahmaan and Sumbul’s chemistry on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has grabbed their fans’ attention. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a weekend special show aired on Star Plus where actors from all the shows play multiple games and are pitted against each other. Also Read - KRK suggests Shah Rukh Khan not to do Pathaan; says it will be ‘sure shot disaster’

A few promos of the upcoming episode are out, and Arylie fans are loving Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry in it. A fan tweeted, "The way they're looking at each other And Fahmaan's smile." Check out the tweets below…

They don't need choreographer...

Bass gana chalado...apne aap ho jayega ????#Imlie pic.twitter.com/X7OspvzUUk — Sanchi (@GoodNight_OkBye) July 24, 2022

There were even rumours that Fahmaan and Sumbul are dating in real life. But, recently on their Insta story, the two called each other 'just friends'. So, the chemistry that we get to see on screen is just good acting and there's no romantic angle between them in real-life.

Meanwhile, Imlie will be soon seeing a leap, and the audience can’t wait for more twists and turns in the show. After Gashmeer Mahajani's exit, it was expected that the TRP of Imlie will be affected but Fahmaan very well managed as the male lead and impressed one and all with his performance in the show.