Imlie: Did Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya leave show on a sour note? The actor reveals

Gashmeer Mahajani recently quit Imlie for his next project. The actor played Aditya Tripathi on the show and was a huge rage amongst the masses. He was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh on the show who played Imlie and Malini on the show. Imlie had been ranking in TOP 5 Tv shows as far as the TRPs are concerned. Now, after Gashmeer quit Imlie, there had been reports stating that the actor wasn't able to provide dates to the makers to shoot for the show owing to his next project. It was also reported that Gashmeer parted ways from the production house on a sour note. However, that's not the case. Gashmeer himself has revealed whether he parted ways on a sour note.

Revealing on why he quit, Gashmeer told ETimes that the reason for him leaving the show is between him and producer Gul Khan. The actor said that it will stay between them. However, he did add that the parting was amicable. Gashmeer also revealed that he and Gul have already decided to work together in future again. The actor slammed the reports of quitting on a sour note. "Not at all," he said while adding that not having dates to shoot for Imlie was never an issue. "All the rumours about me not being able to give dates to the show are completely false," Gashmeer told the portal.

It's been a while that Gashmeer shot for his last day. When asked about the same, the actor said that he is feeling nostalgic. He recalled his journey on how the fans showered love on them in a short span of time. Gashmeer said that neither of the three leads, him, Sumbul or Mayuri were known in the Hindi belt and they are now popular actors of a popular show.