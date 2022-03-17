Imlie is getting new fans courtesy the chemistry of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. The duo have set screens on fire. The wedding track is happening right now. Atif Khan who is the director of the show has shared a video where we can see Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan looking at the monitor. Fahmaan Khan is shirtless in the video. In fact, he has worn a vest and feels shy when he realises that he is kind of exposed. It looks like some first night scene is coming between Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie. The character of Fahmaan Khan is a huge hit. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings see a slight dip – check TOP 5 TV shows

As we know, Aryan Singh Rathore laid down the condition before Imlie that he did let go of the cases against Aditya Tripathi if she agrees to marry him. Imlie slammed him for it, but he reminded her that she had a choice and should learn to negotiate better. Fans are going gaga over this shirtless look of Fahmaan Khan. Take a look at the reactions...

Who tore it ????? Lmaooo????? jungleee ka kaam hai kya???? pic.twitter.com/THNTt7PfRj — ★???★ (@ntmA17) March 16, 2022

Sumbul aka imlie- looking so gorgeous and cute smile ❤️❤️❤️

Fahmam aka Aryan- looking so handsome and hot ??? Atif sir this is not fair. How to I sleep??? — harshani ps (@PsHarshani) March 16, 2022

Ohhh wow slowly this show is getting onmy nerves ?? i love arnav khusi madly know ab ya asr ???aur imaliya ki jodi to buhut hi bharhia hai bilkul such kahaat hain hum ee akarbhagga aur us ki wildlife ??????#arylie #Imlie — asr ?imlie ❤ (@abhigyajan) March 16, 2022

Sir how we are supposed to sleep now shirtless aru and imlie in white ok I need sometime to breath ?❤️

.#arylie #ArylieKiShaadi — Imsha Creationz ( Aminath Imsha ) (@ImshaCreationz) March 16, 2022

Ayyoda!sumbul gudiya...?

But hum kaise sohenge fahmaan co,

Shirt less dhekar atif aap bi na....!!❤❤❤ — shilpababu (@ShilpaB45497748) March 16, 2022

Fahmaan Khan and Imlie's love story is yet to start. It seems some close one will do their best to make them realise that they love one another. Let us see how the story moves ahead now!