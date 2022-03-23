Imlie: Do you support Aryan Singh Rathore or Imlie in the current wedding track? Vote Now

Imlie is seeing good TRPs due to the marriage track of Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan). The show is at a point where Aryan Singh Rathore tells Imlie to marry him to complete her revenge from Aditya Tripathi (Manasvi Vashisht) and the Tripathi home. However, Imlie is not keen on the marriage. The two are sparring non-stop on the show. Aryan Singh Rathore has been caring and protective towards Imlie throughout this period. Fans are loving the scenes between the two. However, many feel that Aryan Singh Rathore does not deserve an Imlie who does not love him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more

In the coming episode, we will see Aryan Singh Rathore gets devastated as he finds out that Imlie has put fake mehendi on her hands. On the other hand, Aditya wants to stop this marriage at all costs. He feels that Imlie is only doing drama to make him angry. On the other hand, Aryan Singh Rathore hopes that Imlie will fall truly in love with him. It seems in the coming episode, Aryan Singh Rathore will declare that he is cancelling the marriage with Imlie. This will leave all parties shocked.

Do you want Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore to get married in real or take some time before doing anything out of convenience? Does ASR deserve a better girl than confused Imlie? Take this poll and let us know...