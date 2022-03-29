Imlie: Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore pens an emotional note for his ardent fan who passes away due to prolonged illness

Fahmaan Khan is winning hearts on Imlie. He plays the role of the menacing but soft-hearted Aryan Singh Rathore on the show. Fahmaan Khan is gaining fans by the day. People find his off screen personality endearing too. The actor took to social media to put a post for a fan who passed away recently. It seems she had been his fan for a long time. He said he was unaware that she was battling a health crisis as he interacted with her via social media. Fahmaan Khan said that he felt privileged that he got unconditional love as an actor. He thanked her for the edits and said that he would visit her page to cherish the memories. Here is a look at his touching message... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal and more – Meet the contestants of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

His note read, "This post and this caption comes with a very very heavy heart. This is Fulya, I've been in touch with her for quite sometime now by genuinely following each and every post she posted with her daily mentions in stories and her wonderful edits, all of this came from a very pure soul. She was a wonderful human being. It breaks my heart to know that she was ill for as long as I knew her and even before that but never once did she mention it.

One of the things about being and actor is that we receive unconditional love from fans. And Fulya was, is and always will be the example of unconditional love. I am going to visit your page time and again Fulya and I know you would smile from heaven and know that you are and always will be special.

Silent prayers for this beautiful soul."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Fahmaan Khan has got stardom with his role in Imlie. As of now, the marriage track is happening on the show. Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) does not want the marriage