Imlie fans just cannot get over Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore. There are some new pics of him venting out his anger in the boxing ring, which has sent fans into a tizzy. On the show Imlie, we are seeing how Aditya Tripathi (Manasvi Vashishth) is in the dock because of his fake news report that resulted in the death of many. The whole Tripathi house is in shambles. In this time, Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) has come to the rescue of her family. She has been praying hard for Aditya and everyone. But Aryan Singh Rathore is not happy with how she is still so kind to them despite whatever happened.
Imlie will plead with Aryan to let go of his anger, and rescue the Tripathi's. She reminds him that he also has a family of his won. Aryan does not want to listen to her, but thinks of Imlie's mom. Fans are loving how Aryan is telling Imlie to move ahead in life. He does not want her to get entangled in the whole matter. Take a look at the tweets...
Well, we can see that Gul Khan has created one more drool-worthy male character with Aryan Singh Rathore. Now, fans are just waiting for the wedding of Imlie and Aryan. He has asked her to marry him, and he will spare the Tripathi's the trouble!
