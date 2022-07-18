Imlie starring Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan and others is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Imlie in the lead. The show is going to see a massive twist in the upcoming episodes where Aryan and Imlie will go separate ways. There will be a leap taking place post-separation. And the latest episodes of Imlie, Aryan will be seen dealing with a major loss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Pisachini, Sherdil Shergill and more TV shows to challenge the TRPs of Anupamaa, Imlie and co in coming months
Imlie suffers a miscarriage; Aryan blames Imlie
In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan will suffer a miscarriage while trying to save Gudiya. She would run to save her but will have a fall which will result in a miscarriage. Imlie, Aryan and Fahmaan and the rest of the family members will be devastated after learning about Imlie's miscarriage. Aryan, on the other hand, will blame Imlie for the same, citing her carelessness. He will point out her age and that she hasn't seen much in life as he has. Furthermore, he will allege that she cared more about Gudiya than her own child, Chiku because he is Aditya Kumar Tripathi's child. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover opens up on hiring Salman Khan, Imlie to take a leap of five years and more
Fans request makers not to butcher Aryan's character
After seeing what's gonna happen in Imlie up next, fans are very upset. Aryan Singh Rathore has been a grey character. But his arc till has been instrumental in fetching TRPs. Fahmaan Khan's acting chops and his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan are some of the major reasons why people watch Imlie. And with the upcoming separation track, their bitter parting note has left aghast. They don't want Aryan's character to be butchered or that he should be turned into a Kabir Singh kind of guy. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Imlie Leap: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's show to embark on a new story of love and hate? Five interesting twists for viewers
Imlie post-leap story
Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by, a five-year leap will be introduced in the show soon. After the leap, Imlie will be seen with a 5-year-old child. Will Aryan and Imlie come face-to-face and resolve their misunderstandings and get back together again? Well, it's something to wait and watch...
