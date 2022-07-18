Imlie starring Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan and others is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Imlie in the lead. The show is going to see a massive twist in the upcoming episodes where Aryan and Imlie will go separate ways. There will be a leap taking place post-separation. And the latest episodes of Imlie, Aryan will be seen dealing with a major loss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Pisachini, Sherdil Shergill and more TV shows to challenge the TRPs of Anupamaa, Imlie and co in coming months

Imlie suffers a miscarriage; Aryan blames Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, we will see Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan will suffer a miscarriage while trying to save Gudiya. She would run to save her but will have a fall which will result in a miscarriage. Imlie, Aryan and Fahmaan and the rest of the family members will be devastated after learning about Imlie's miscarriage. Aryan, on the other hand, will blame Imlie for the same, citing her carelessness. He will point out her age and that she hasn't seen much in life as he has. Furthermore, he will allege that she cared more about Gudiya than her own child, Chiku because he is Aditya Kumar Tripathi's child.

Fans request makers not to butcher Aryan's character

After seeing what's gonna happen in Imlie up next, fans are very upset. Aryan Singh Rathore has been a grey character. But his arc till has been instrumental in fetching TRPs. Fahmaan Khan's acting chops and his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan are some of the major reasons why people watch Imlie. And with the upcoming separation track, their bitter parting note has left aghast. They don't want Aryan's character to be butchered or that he should be turned into a Kabir Singh kind of guy. Check out the tweets here:

Anything can be handled by me

But please don't turn aryan into Kabir singh 2.0?

Otherwise Mera bulbwa bujh jaega humesha ke liye??#imlie#arylie#AryanSinghRathore — Kiran (@kiran_tweetss) July 18, 2022

@MuskanBajaj02 @atifcam @PawanKu31959039 please make Aryan more successful post separation. Make him the owner of 20 business, a net worth of 2 billion and he should hate the word LOVE

Don't ruin his career yaar plssss#imlie #arylie #AryanSinghRathore — Aryliefever (@senoritapal09) July 18, 2022

It’s disgusting how it’s #imlie vs #AryanSinghRathore How solo creeps are justifying their idols actions by accusing others (that too brainlessly) like imlie did coz gudiya is AKT child really? Bro She is selfless from beginning?& ASR saying leave so what he’ve lost his child? — M (@DMSH2306) July 18, 2022

Imlie :Hum Bhavandar ke sath Kaiser Reh sakter hai..

Aryan: Nahi Reh sakte na.

"SO BLODDY LEAVE"..

SEPERATION KI WAJAH!#Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/AMBeqzJkDg — Nuz ?? (@Arylie_Nuz) July 18, 2022

AKT 3 ki demand mat karo beheno.

Kahi Aryan ke character ko hi AKT jaisa na banade.

Jo maangne hai humesha uska opposite hi dete hai.Inka koi barosa nahi hai.

??#Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore — Dreamy Girl D (@dreamygirlDiti) July 18, 2022

Please do not ruin Arylie.. Separate them if there is no other story but let them stay married. Malini and ASR should not be married. Please don't ruin his character that it becomes unbearable ??@MuskanBajaj02 @atifcam #Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore #ImlieAryanSinghRathore https://t.co/cqnhabrN7j — Kussum (@Kussumseeam) July 17, 2022

Imlie post-leap story

Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by, a five-year leap will be introduced in the show soon. After the leap, Imlie will be seen with a 5-year-old child. Will Aryan and Imlie come face-to-face and resolve their misunderstandings and get back together again? Well, it's something to wait and watch...