Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's show Imlie has audiences hooked. It is especially because of the chemistry shared by the lead stars. It is being rumoured that they are a couple in real life too, however, they have maintained that they are nothing more than just good friends. Fahmaan essays the role of Aryan while Sumbul is Imlie and hence their fans together call them Arylie. While the interesting storyline has fans gushing over Imlie, a recent post by Executive producer Gul Khan has left all the Arylie fans heartbroken. On Insta stories, Gul Khan shared a video that has Season Finale written over it and Arylie fans are convinced that Imlie's latest season is coming to an end. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Raju Srivastava health update, Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer stuns in bold photoshoot, Urfi Javed alleges harassment and more

Is Imlie going off air?

There is no confirmation as yet whether Imlie is going off air or not but with the post of season finale, Arylie fans are totally heartbroken. Many are praying and hoping that it's not the end to Aryan and Imlie's love saga. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer stuns in her bold new avatar; photoshoot gets thumbs up from Fahmaan Khan [View Pics]

End of our hope our show #imlie our love our #Arylie our #SuMaan

It's disappointing that @StarPlus actually lost the best on-screen couple https://t.co/m8ZMRbVNCU — Trisha (@trish28c) August 15, 2022

Season 1 fahmaan's last shots start?? ab samjaa..Ye season 1 end krvane k liye imlie k set pe roz aayegi? #imlie humara trend kuch kaam nhi aaya dekho. Ye dhit logo ko jo krna he wahi krenge.Tum log apni jaan bhi de doge na inko koi farak nhi padta.. Qki ye story likh chuke he https://t.co/WWJfDYuXJJ — PRINCESS (@m_vmworld) August 15, 2022

Fahmaan Khan's fans are desperately hoping that he gets retained in the show as they absolutely love to see him with Sumbul. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan, Shraddha Arya and other TV stars who rocked Instagram this week