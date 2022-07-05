Imlie: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's unspoken chemistry leaves fans awestruck [Watch Video]
Imlie: A fan has shared this video of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer from the BTS of the show. The manner in which they simply understand each other is warming the hearts of fans
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1