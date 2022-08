Imlie is now headed for a very crucial stage. We have seen how Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) has returned to Pagdandiya in a bid to save his Bhaskar Times. There he meets Imlie. Both of them are having a hard time sticking on their ideas and reminiscing their past. The coming days are going to be very hard for the couple. Malini will make sure that Imlie gets arrested. This breaks the heart of Aryan. The makers have a huge plan ahead where Cheeni will expose Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh). But the new montage of the show has left fans upset. Also Read - Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THESE 5 TV shows took a 5-year leap to boost sinking TRPs

Well, we can see that Fahmaan Khan's skin colour is looking a bit off and fans have not taken lightly to this. They feel the channel with their resources could have done a lot better. Take a look at the tweets...

PLEASE CHANGE THE WEIRD MONTAGE #imlie #Arylie #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AryanSinghRathore

The only reason why we watch the show now is cuz of our love for u guys!!@fahmaankhan @TouqeerSumbul — Ishita Bhalla (@Ishitarbhalla) August 9, 2022

If "questioning my existence " had a face#imlie

What did they do to my Boi he bhagwaan pic.twitter.com/v5YkVd48aE — veee//fg stan:') (@veeeheree) August 9, 2022

#Imlie FD is so expert and talented in editing!!!! Old pictures ka bhi best montage bana k dedete bhae???‍♀️ YouTube wale best krte hain editing ✌️#Arylie #imlie — Jinni Ki Doll¹¹✨?? (@umama_younus) August 9, 2022

Atleast uski jawline flaunt hone dete wtf! Yellow foundation ke baad sidha yellow paint! Kitna dukhi lag raha Hai. He's looking so lost sad and bkank??? phuc you whoever made this montage#imlie pic.twitter.com/ZeWui8NK3O — veee//fg stan:') (@veeeheree) August 9, 2022

New montage is not a problem we are happy k new montage aya!!! Prob is 2 rs editing???‍♀️

Jo fact hai boldia gyaani na aye ??#Imlie #Arylie pic.twitter.com/chBURkJSh0 — Jinni Ki Doll¹¹✨?? (@umama_younus) August 9, 2022

One must say that TV fans have become very observant nowadays. Literally, everything is seen and dissected on social media. The pair from Imlie Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are perhaps one of the most adored jodis on Indian TV right now.