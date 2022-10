Imlie has given Fahmaan Khan the accolades that every artiste dreams of. Fans have been very disappointed that Sumbul Touqeer and his chemistry could not be extended on TV for a longer time. The last episode left everyone emotional. Fahmaan Khan reveals he too cried on seeing it. "I had tears in my eyes," he says. The actor says he is committed to bringing something new and fresh with his next project. He told BollywoodLife, "I have a few things going on but it is classified, I cannot talk right now. But what fans will see next will be something totally fresh. I always believe in bringing something new for my fans. You have to understand that I do not have a big father's name behind me, which means not too many choices. But I feel I can make the best from whatever I have." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father talks about Imlie star's bond with Shalin Bhanot; 'She has the liberty...'

Talking about Imlie ending, he said, "I feel whatever is best comes to an end soon. In your life, the people you lose are some of the most amazing ones to have lived on this earth. Good people leave us early. There is a line in the Dark Knight either you die a hero or you live long enough to be the villain. We had a brilliant journey. Maybe the charm would have diminished if the show dragged on. Logon ko jitni aas hai woh nahi hoti." Also Read - Imlie: These two actors will enter the show; here's how Imlie, Cheeni and Atharva's lives would change

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan adore the two. In fact, people gush at the very thought that perhaps the two can become a real life couple one day. When we spoke about this to Fahmaan Khan, and asked him if it ever become awkward, he replied, "Not at all. We enjoy it. We read the articles and watch the videos. It is a very organic thing. We let it happen as it is organic, and whatever is natural should not be stalled. We are good friends which resulted in such chemistry. As actors, such a happening is like a feather in our cap. It shows you are doing something beautiful to stir emotions. In showbiz, if you are not the talk of the town you're not doing a good job. That is how it is, sadly! I love these fans. Main unko saar aankhon par rakhta hoon. They are the ones who believe is and deserve honesty." Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan reveals why his brother late actor Faraaz Khan felt that he was more suited for the job than him [EXCLUSIVE]