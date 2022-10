Fahmaan Khan's popularity increased manifold after his sensational performance in Imlie. Aryan Singh Rathore has been one of the characters of ITV for 2021-2022. Fahmaan Khan is from Bangalore, and he is not the first one from his family to become an actor. His elder brother Faraaz Khan who passed away in 2021 had done a number of Hindi films. He worked in movies like Mehndi, Fareb and Dulhan Banoo Main Teri. In a chat with BollywoodLife, Fahmaan Khan spoke about his late brother and how he felt that Fahmaan Khan was more suited for the industry than him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan NOT annoyed with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond on Salman Khan's show; Imlie star reacts to housemates' gossip [Exclusive]

Fahmaan Khan tells us, "Honestly, when he was working, Bollywood was too stereotyped. After playing a bad guy in Mehndi, he never managed to become the hero. That is not the case today. We have characters with shades of grey. This has made it a lot easier for actors. No one write roles of a perfect hero and the quintessential villain. I feel this is the biggest change, and I am better off being in this era in the world of entertainment." He also tells us that becoming an actor was not exactly his childhood dream. He says, "When I told my brother I want to become an actor, he said, "Keeda kat gaya (The bug has bitten you)".

It seems late Faraaz Khan also felt that Fahmaan was better equipped to deal with the trials of the profession. "He was an introvert. I am more of a people's person. Also, I do not get affected easily. I can manage to build bonds and stay calm if something seems amiss. This trait is important to survive in showbiz. He told me that it was a hard job and one needs to work really hard," says Fahmaan Khan. The Imlie actor is back from his holiday in Goa, and wants to resume work soon. "I cannot holiday for more than 20 days at a stretch," he states.