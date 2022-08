Imlie fans are down with a heavy heart. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have confirmed that they are leaving the show. While they did not say it in a very explicit manner, it seems like their journey has indeed come to an end. In fact, Fahmaan Khan had become quite emotional and Sumbul Touqeer gave him a hug to calm him down. The actor told fans that all good things must end, and so will the story of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans are heartbroken and how. For days, they had been writing to Gul Khan and the channel to retain the couple on the show. Imlie has been dominating the entertainment news headlines. Also Read - Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore to die on the show before generation leap? 5 major twists planned by makers

#SuMaan

Ab akele dekha tera show gul mata

Ek to news achi di sabhi ja rahe sk bhi

Tu taak kutte baith maza aagya

I am happy

Itni khushi itni khushi. Kya bolu mai bata bhi nhi sakti#Imlie #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeer pic.twitter.com/GB9k1Bwg5t — Shubhangi Kamble (@Shubhan83223711) August 29, 2022

It looks like the makers have decided to shoot a dreamy consummation sequence between the two. A clip of the two is going viral and how. Both of them look very dreamy. It looks like this will happen after the Janmashtami celebrations get over. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more popular TV shows to feature MAJOR DRAMA and SHOCKING TWISTS [Find Out]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aksheen (@srkarylie)

Now it is confirmed that even Sumbul Touqeer is leaving the show. It seems the makers of Imlie have roped in Abhishek Sharma and Megha Chakraborty to play main characters post leap. Megha Chakraborty is known for her show Peshwa Bajirao, Kaatelal and Sons and so on. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer said that they have a surprise for fans. We might see them in a music video if things go well. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trolled, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10's Dheeraj Dhoopar compared to Shah Rukh Khan and more