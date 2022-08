Imlie fans are up in arms against the channel and makers. The show is now one of the most popular on social media. Fans simply adore the duo of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Imlie is now headed for a generation leap. There is buzz that new actors might play the role of the daughters and the male lead. This has upset fans to no end. They feel that the love story of Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie still has a lot left to be explored, and this is too hurried. Fans are crying on how they did not have a proper romantic track at all. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Imlie's Arylie and more TV Jodis who have a SIZZLING hot chemistry

Fans are now wanting a confirmation on what the producers are planning in the coming days. They are okay with a generation leap as long as the two are retained. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's impeccable chemistry has won hearts and how. This is how fans are reacting on social media...

This is not a hype or obsessive love for them

This is justice for our no 1 show ki no 1 jodi

They deserve a better plot & storyline

IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN #imlie #arylie #AryanSinghRathore#sumaan — Flowerylie (@flower_10111) August 23, 2022

STILL CANT BELIEVE THAT WE ARE BEGGING FOR TOP 5 SHOW@StarPlus STILL CAN’T BELIEVE THAT MAKERS DONT KNOW HOW TO HANDLE A TOP 5 SHOW #Imlie IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN — Jyothi Bobba (@jyothiofficia) August 23, 2022

#imlie @starplus when u have young hottest leads utilize their chemistry properly.. and whats up with ur channel obsession towards kids in every damn show.. if u r that much addicted to kids create a own channel for kids.. don't spoil every show by forcefully bringing in kids ? https://t.co/ghOCVljnYK — Padma (@Weluvu_PattuDee) August 23, 2022

So they think we will stop demanding ASR once they character assassinate him?

Then Sorry @StarPlus but you are very wrong, the place that man has made in our heart ain't gonna be taken away by your petty tricks.#Imlie #AryanSinghRathore #Arylie — Rebecca (@trio_your) August 23, 2022

Post leap itself is such a hell boring. There r many skipworthy episodes. Can’t imagine how boring will be gen leap with the same 3R’s. She knows leap never worked in her shows but GUL is GUL who is the biggest enemy of her own success stories☺️? #imlie — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) August 23, 2022

Itni der tak Sona achi baat nahi hai SP

Uth jao please

Aur hame SUMAAN dedo@StarPlus

IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN #imlie — Piyu12 (@Piyu1217) August 23, 2022

We can see that the craze is unprecedented. Fahmaan Khan has slayed as Aryan Singh Rathore. The young actor has attained popularity and should touch a new level in his career. Imlie's lead Sumbul Touqeer has also impressed with her acting prowess.