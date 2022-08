Imlie fans have been bombarding producer Gul Khan with requests to retain Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer for season two. The much loved pair of #AryLie has created magic on screen. It seems the show is headed for a generation leap. The producer clarified on Instagram that Imlie is not shutting down but the actors are not keen to play parents on screen. It is very much understandable since they are quite young. Now, Gul Khan has shared a pic where we can see Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan sitting on a sofa with wide smiles on their faces. Gul Khan captioned it as Lovely Faces. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's HIT show to go off air soon? Producer Gul Khan's THIS post has Arylie fans convinced

Imlie fans have been wanting Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan ever since season two news broke out. The new season will be about the daughter of Malini, Cheeni and how she deals with her life. We have to see if Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore get blessed with a child of their own in the coming days. There are also rumours that the producers/channel plan to shoot a dreamy consummation sequence in the coming days. Fans have been demanding romantic scenes for a long time.

On the show, we are seeing that Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore is in Pagdandiya. The man is trying to save Bhaskar Times from trouble. On the other hand, Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) has got Imlie arrested. In the coming days, it will be Cheeni who will get Imlie out from jail. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has gone viral for her photoshoot with Neha Adhvik Mahajan. She is looking like an absolute diva. Imlie is the remake of a Bengali show. In the past, Gul Khan has made successful shows like , Ishqbaaaz, Geet...Sabse Huyi Parayi and all.