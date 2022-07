Imlie fans are gushing over Fahmaan Khan's performance as Aryan Singh Rathore in last night's episode. We have seen the entry of the cute kid Reyansh Dhabi as Jaggu, the son of Arpita. We have seen that Aryan Singh Rathore gets beaten up by goons. It looks like the family is facing bad times financially. Malini has bought shares in Aryan's media house. She says that she wants Preeta to get married to Aryan Singh Rathore. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) now has a plan to destroy Pagdandiya which is the home of Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan). The post leap period is more focused on the fight between Malini and Imlie over various issues. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu having hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya to Chay being happy after divorce: 5 times ex-couple spoke about their bitter experience

It looks like makers have a plot where they plan to get Malini married to Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans are quite relishing the idea of a face-off between Malini and Aryan. This is how social media reacted to Fahmaan Khan's intense performance last night. Check out the tweets...

@TouqeerSumbul & @fahmaankhan are 1 of d finest actors in today’s entertainment world be it movies/ITV …d range of emotions they have shown through d characters of #Imlie & #AryanSinghRathore r unparalleled & unmatched… Wishing you both great heights of success !!!#Arylie — pp (@pp71674710) July 22, 2022

Me imagining #AryanSinghRathore to AC & rejecting MC's marriage plan:

"Aapke kisi zamaane me famous pati ke pehli beti ki,ek gairzimmedar maa ki,jisko uske pehle pati ne dusri baar chhoda ho,uski teesri baar shaadi mein mujhe kya,kisiko bhi interest nahi"#Imlie #Arylie@atifcam pic.twitter.com/PEBRFoPXRJ — Gooniee❤ (@juni2018) July 22, 2022

Arey yaar meine malini Vs Aryan Maanga tha naaki m weds A bhakk

?? like specifically hero needs villain bolke

Ok Agar makers did brought up this

I'm thinking them as NARMSIMHA n NEELABARI?

hero n villain story @fahmaankhan

Asr will never marry her!#AryanSinghRathore #Imlie https://t.co/a2ngoJW24R — B-BOLD (@beula_pandu) July 22, 2022

Best thing happened to FK is not Aryan Singh Rathore. It's the other way around.

Aryan Singh Rathore is lucky to be breathed by #FahmaanKhan ! ?#Imlie #AryanSinghRathore #Arylie pic.twitter.com/Tg3gBGu4rw — Imosanaly damaged (@in_ahso) July 22, 2022

On the other hand, Imlie is now a daredevil fearless reporter in Pagdandiya. The show will show how Imlie and Aryan confront one another after so many years. But it is the face-off with Malini that is most intriguing.